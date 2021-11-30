AARP, CPSO to hold free shredding event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to destroy some documents?

In an effort to combat fraud, AARP Louisiana and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8910 Jewella Avenue (Sheriff’s Safety Town) in Shreveport.

The event is free. However, participants are asked to RSVP.

The event will be contactless, a drive-through will be set up for collection. Each vehicle is limited to three bags or boxes.

Suggested items include old tax documents, canceled or unused checks, credit cards, medical bills, investment account statements, and other items containing sensitive information.

Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP at aarp.cventevents.com/FreeShredding

