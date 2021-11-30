Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

AARP, CPSO to hold free shredding event

The event is free. However, participants are asked to RSVP.
Shred away on free shred days around the River City
In an effort to combat fraud, AARP Louisiana and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8910 Jewella Avenue (Sheriff’s Safety Town) in Shreveport.(tcw-wfie)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Looking to destroy some documents?

In an effort to combat fraud, AARP Louisiana and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8910 Jewella Avenue (Sheriff’s Safety Town) in Shreveport.

The event is free. However, participants are asked to RSVP.

The event will be contactless, a drive-through will be set up for collection. Each vehicle is limited to three bags or boxes.

Suggested items include old tax documents, canceled or unused checks, credit cards, medical bills, investment account statements, and other items containing sensitive information.

Those planning on attending are asked to RSVP at aarp.cventevents.com/FreeShredding

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Officers got the call on Thursday, Nov. 25 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a girl with a...
Beating leaves 7-year-old girl with traumatic brain injury; teens arrested
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV

Latest News

chemo bags for cancer patients
Non-profit provides “hug in a bag” to recently diagnosed cancer patients
lea
ETX non profit working to make Christmas special
stocking
Empty Stocking Fund looking to fulfill Christmas wishes
bag
HUG IN A BAG: Ministry makes care bags for cancer patients