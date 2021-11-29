Warm stretch ahead with mostly dry weather

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be on the warm side for several days this week. We may even push near 80 degrees by the end of the week. Our next cold front will not arrive until this weekend to bring some relief.

Monday will be a very gorgeous day! After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will gradually warm up to the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. You’ll likely need your jacket in the morning, but you will not need it for too long. We are also starting the day off with some fog in a few places, but that will burn off close to sunrise. From then on, the sunshine will be back today with no chance of rain!

Tuesday will be another beautiful day! Temperatures will not be quite as cold in the morning, and will also be slightly warmer by the afternoon. This is all thanks to more sunshine to heat things up. Highs will be in the 70s. Rain chances are still down to zero with plentiful sunshine.

Wednesday will also be nice, but there will likely be a few more clouds around this time. Still no chance of rain, so leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be warm again and heat up to the mid 70s in the afternoon. This will be a very nice start to the month of December!

Thursday will be no different from Wednesday. More sunshine with a few passing clouds, and no rain. Temperatures may get a degree or two warmer though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will have a little more cloud cover with not as much sunshine. The rain chances are still low, but I have included a small 10%. A cold front will be approaching and may bring a brief shower during the day. Temperatures will be very warm and get up near 80 degrees!

Friday night is when the next best shot of rain will arrive. This will linger into your Saturday morning. There could be a few storms involved as a cold front shifts south over the ArkLaTex. No severe weather is expected though.

Saturday will start with those lingering showers with heavy downpours at times. As the morning wears on, the rain will wind down and eventually come to an end in the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 40% for the day. Even when the rain clears out, the clouds will not. So the sunshine will be limited. Temperatures will only heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with maybe a couple brief showers. Some peeks of sunshine are possible during the day. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 60s, so it will be slightly cooler.

Have a marvelous Monday!

