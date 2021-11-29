TAMUT ranked 3rd best nursing program in Texas by national organization

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Number one is great, but finishing third is not bad either, according to leaders with Texas A&M University in Texarkana (TAMUT) nursing program.

Alex Perrin is a senior nursing student at TAMUT. He and other students are encouraged by the announcement that the nursing program at TAMUT is ranked as the third best nursing program in the State of Texas.

“It feels pretty well-deserved. We put in a lot of hard work as students and we know our professors put in a lot of hard work as well,” Perrin said.

This designation was made by Incredible Health, a national organization with the goal of placing nurses in the workforce. The group looked at the graduation rate along with tuition cost and accreditation. The National Council Licensure Examination passing rate has been 100% over the past three years.

“It speaks to the quality of our education and the quality of the faculty we have here,” said Heather McKnight, nursing director at TAMUT.

McKnight says the BSN program at TAMUT is just six-years-old; she feels this new ranking will open up more opportunities in the field of nursing at TAMUT.

“With COVID and the changes in healthcare, our dynamic is always changing and I think that is very appealing to our younger students. There is always a job opportunity, whether you are at the bedside or in administration or in a clinic,” McKnight said.

McKnight says right now, they can take 40 to 60 students per semester, with the capacity to grow.

“Most of us feel prepared. As we move towards graduation, we feel like we can take care of people confidently and I think that says a lot about our education here,” Perrin said.

There are 127 nursing programs in the State of Texas.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.