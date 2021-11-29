Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

SPD officer fired following policy violations

Cpl. Peggy Elzie was fired following an administrative investigation that determined she had...
Cpl. Peggy Elzie was fired following an administrative investigation that determined she had violated departmental rules and regulations, according to a news release.
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has fired an officer last Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Cpl. Peggy Elzie was fired following an administrative investigation that determined she had violated departmental rules and regulations, according to a news release.

SPD did not disclose what those rules and regulations were and went on to say these matters are pending adjudication and no further information will be given.

Elzie was with SPD since April of 2015.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau

Latest News

The announcement was made by Caddo Schools via email. Busses are scheduled to arrive on campus...
Power outage ends school day at Huntington High School
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game
bill
IN STUDIO: Sen. Bill Cassidy talks inflation, President Biden & Kabul