SPD officer fired following policy violations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has fired an officer last Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Cpl. Peggy Elzie was fired following an administrative investigation that determined she had violated departmental rules and regulations, according to a news release.

SPD did not disclose what those rules and regulations were and went on to say these matters are pending adjudication and no further information will be given.

Elzie was with SPD since April of 2015.

