Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Shreveport-Bossier City infectious disease specialist reacts to omicron variant

A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health officials confirmed that the Omicron variant is spreading through the southern part of Africa, and our federal government is already taking action to help slow the spread.(WBRC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “It was sort of like, here we go again.”

As countries close borders and take measures to prevent the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, Dr. John Vanchiere spoke with KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos regarding community concerns.

Vanchiere shared his initial reaction to the news and went on to discuss how the community should respond during this uncertain time. See his full interview with Christian Piekos below.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man fighting for his life after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau

Latest News

john
RAW: Dr. John Vanchiere discusses new COVID-19 omicron variant
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday