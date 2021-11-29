Second shooting in one day reported in Shreveport, this one near Booker T. Washington High football stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Shreveport for a second time on Monday, Nov. 29.

At least five units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Elder Street near Logan Street for the reported shooting, dispatch records show. That’s on the east side of the Booker T. Washington High School football stadium.

At least four medical units also responded to the same location.

Police on scene say a 15-year-old was shot once in the right thigh. He was at the school and had been told to leave because he reportedly had drugs on his person, officers say. The teen was walking down Elder Street when some people in a dark-colored Volkswagen fired about five shots at him. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

This is the second shooting in Shreveport Monday. The first was on Pierre Avenue. A man was shot in the lower leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.

