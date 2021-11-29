Getting Answers
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, Tx. (WAFB) - As the New Orleans Saints look to get back in the win column and snap a four game losing skid they will face off against a Dallas Cowboys team on Thursday, Dec. 2 that is currently on a two game losing streak and will be without head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCarthy will miss the game due to COVID. Schefter is also reporting that there are up to eight positive test for COVID.

Cowboys’ right tackle Terrance Steele will miss the Saints game as well as three offensive coaches and two of their three strength coaches. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four road games and play their next three on the road.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list the past two games is expected to be back on Monday, Nov. 29.

