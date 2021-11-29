REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game

FRISCO, Tx. (WAFB) - As the New Orleans Saints look to get back in the win column and snap a four game losing skid they will face off against a Dallas Cowboys team on Thursday, Dec. 2 that is currently on a two game losing streak and will be without head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCarthy will miss the game due to COVID. Schefter is also reporting that there are up to eight positive test for COVID.

As one league source just said: “there are up to eight positives in Dallas. Details still rolling in.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2021

Cowboys’ right tackle Terrance Steele will miss the Saints game as well as three offensive coaches and two of their three strength coaches. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four road games and play their next three on the road.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper who has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list the past two games is expected to be back on Monday, Nov. 29.

