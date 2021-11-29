Power outage ends school day at Huntington High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students at Huntington High School will return home early due to a power outage on Monday, Nov. 29.

The announcement was made by Caddo Schools via email. Busses are scheduled to arrive on campus at 11 a.m. to pick up and send students home.

“We are currently working with SWEPCO to restore power to the campus,” reads an email from Caddo Schools Director of Communications Charnae McDonald. “SWEPCO estimates power will be restored later in the afternoon, however, school will remain closed for the remainder of the day and resume normal operations tomorrow.”

