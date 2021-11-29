Man shot near barbershop in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Shreveport Monday morning.

It happened near a barbershop Monday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue between Milam and Looney streets. That’s in the Allendale area. At least eight units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene, according to dispatch records.

An official on the scene says a male was shot in the lower leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department transported him to a local hospital. Police do not believe the shooting had anything to do with the business, however, they are working to get surveillance footage from the barbershop.

No information about a possible suspect has been released, but officers are searching the area.

A shooting was reported on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on Pierre Avenue near Milam and Looney streets. (KSLA)

