Missing Webster Parish man located

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A missing Webster Parish man has been located.

Family members of Delvin Fizer also tell KSLA News 12 that the 31-year-old Minden man is safe.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper confirmed Sunday, Nov. 28 that Fizer has been located.

Minden police previously reported that he had been missing since around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

One of Fizer’s aunts told KSLA News 12 that he was found Saturday, Nov. 27 in Arkansas and is safe.

Fizer’s brother Derek Ward, of Bossier Parish, also confirmed for KSLA News 12 that Fizer remains in Little Rock, Ark., where he was located Saturday evening.

After his disappearance, Fizer’s family said that he served almost 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and that they were concerned about his safety because of PTSD and other issues.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.