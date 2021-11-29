Getting Answers
Missing Webster Parish man located

A brother of Delvin Fizer confirms that the 31-year-old remains in Little Rock, Ark., where he was found
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27, 2021, and is safe, according to his family. Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper confirms that Fizer has been located.(Derek Ward)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A missing Webster Parish man has been located.

Family members of Delvin Fizer also tell KSLA News 12 that the 31-year-old Minden man is safe.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper confirmed Sunday, Nov. 28 that Fizer has been located.

Minden police previously reported that he had been missing since around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

One of Fizer’s aunts told KSLA News 12 that he was found Saturday, Nov. 27 in Arkansas and is safe.

Fizer’s brother Derek Ward, of Bossier Parish, also confirmed for KSLA News 12 that Fizer remains in Little Rock, Ark., where he was located Saturday evening.

After his disappearance, Fizer’s family said that he served almost 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and that they were concerned about his safety because of PTSD and other issues.

