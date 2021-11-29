Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A person in a wheelchair died when he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a major Shreveport street Sunday evening.

Killed was a man in his 50s, police say.

The deadly accident in the 4000 block of Greenwood Road was reported at 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The man was crossing near Greenwood Road at Golf Links Boulevard when he was hit by a red Saturn SUV as it was traveling east on Greenwood Road, according to Shreveport Police Department’s major incident report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver impairment is not suspected as a factor in the accident, according to the report.

Police still have five units on the scene, dispatch records show.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

