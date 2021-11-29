Man injured in major wreck on Airline Drive in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - One man has been taken to the hospital after a major wreck in Bossier City Monday afternoon.

It happened Monday, Nov. 29 around 12:30 p.m. on Airline Drive near Gay Boulevard. According to a witness on the scene, the driver of a red Chevy pickup truck appears to have suffered some sort of medical emergency, causing him to crash. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say a charcoal-colored Volvo SUV was headed north as the truck was headed south on Airline. The truck reportedly veered into oncoming traffic and the Volvo swerved to avoid being hit, thus crashing into the curb. The driver of the Volvo is okay.

Witnesses tried to get the driver of the truck, who was unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel at the time, out of the truck, but weren’t successful. Police and paramedics showed up and were able to get the driver out of the truck and start life-saving measures.

The driver of the pickup was taken to an area hospital. Police have not given any word about his condition.

Crash investigators with the Bossier City Police Department are looking into the wreck.

