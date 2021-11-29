Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.(Yuri Gripas/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against a former Justice Department official, seeking criminal charges against a defiant witness for a second time after holding former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt last month.

The committee on Monday scheduled a vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer who aligned with President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn his defeat. Clark appeared for a deposition Nov. 5 but told lawmakers that he would not answer questions based partly on Trump’s legal efforts to block the committee’s investigation.

The contempt vote will come as the panel is also considering contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was Trump’s top aide the day that hundreds of his supporters violently attacked the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Meadows was subpoenaed in September but has not yet sat for an interview with the committee.

The panel has vowed to aggressively seek charges against any witness who doesn’t comply as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, and the Justice Department has signaled it is willing to pursue those charges, indicting Bannon earlier this month on two federal counts of criminal contempt. Attorney General Merrick Garland said then that Bannon’s indictment reflects the department’s “steadfast commitment” to the rule of law.

Still, Clark’s case may be more difficult since he appeared for the deposition and, unlike Bannon, was a Trump administration official on Jan. 6. Trump has sued to block the committee’s work and has attempted to assert executive privilege over documents and interviews, arguing that his conversations and actions at the time should be shielded from public view.

A report issued by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee detailed how Clark championed Trump’s efforts to undo the election results and clashed as a result with Justice Department superiors who resisted the pressure, culminating in a dramatic White House meeting at which Trump ruminated about elevating Clark to attorney general. He did not do so after several aides threatened to resign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau

Latest News

The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk
Public Tesla Superchargers at the Holiday Inn Downtown Alexandria in downtown Alexandria,...
Could electric vehicle charging infrastructure boost Louisiana tourism’s post-pandemic recovery?
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets guests at...
Barbados prepares to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth as head of state