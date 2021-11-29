Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Escaped inmate from Baton Rouge area captured in Bossier City

Shwilliam Cheevis, 23. He is 5' 7" tall and weighs 138 lbs.
Shwilliam Cheevis, 23. He is 5' 7" tall and weighs 138 lbs.(WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An inmate who escaped from a facility in the Baton Rouge area has been captured in Bossier City.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say on Monday, Nov. 29, Shwilliam Cheevis was captured in the 1800 block of E Texas Street in Bossier City. He was taken into custody without incident.

Cheevis had escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25). He will be booked into the BCPD jail and transferred back to the Baton Rouge area at a later time.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

RAW INTERVIEW: Attorney Courtney Harris offers advice on safely navigating child custody...
RAW INTERVIEW: Attorney Courtney Harris offers advice on safely navigating child custody exchanges
Incredible Health works to place nurses in jobs all over the country.
TAMUT ranked 3rd best nursing program in Texas by national organization
FULL VIDEO: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office holds news conference on girl killed in hunting...
FULL VIDEO: Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office holds news conference on girl killed in hunting accident
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas