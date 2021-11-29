Escaped inmate from Baton Rouge area captured in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - An inmate who escaped from a facility in the Baton Rouge area has been captured in Bossier City.

Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say on Monday, Nov. 29, Shwilliam Cheevis was captured in the 1800 block of E Texas Street in Bossier City. He was taken into custody without incident.

Cheevis had escaped from Dixon Correctional Institute on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25). He will be booked into the BCPD jail and transferred back to the Baton Rouge area at a later time.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.