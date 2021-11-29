Caddo official chipping away at oil, natural gas drilling noise issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Oil and natural gas drilling issues persist in parts of Caddo Parish, despite residents’ complaints.

Caddo Commissioner Ken Epperson has been chipping away at the drilling noises for years. In July, we told you how Pine Wave’s drilling well was affecting Twilight Meadows neighbors. Now, Goodrich Petroleum Corp. has opened a well about two miles down the road.

“That is our major concern, that they want to drill in our communities,” said Glenn Moore, who lives right in front of the new well.

He said they started drilling about two weeks ago.

“I didn’t know they were putting a pad so close to us. I knew it was coming somewhere, but I didn’t know how close it was coming.”

Since July, several residents have spoken at Caddo Commission meetings during the public comment period.

“I’m a retired person. I don’t want to hear all that noise. I don’t want to breathe the dust that comes with it,” Moore said during a meeting held July 22.

During a teleconference meeting earlier this year, parish Public Works Director Tim Weaver said the oil and natural gas industry is booming in Caddo. “Oil and gas is the strongest I’ve seen it in Caddo Parish since the Haynesville Shale.”

Resident Murdis Dodd described the drilling, saying it was ”like an airplane is landing in my back yard.”

KSLA News 12 spoke with Patrick Courreges, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, via phone Monday. He said people can

send their concerns by email to DNRConservation.Shreveport@la.gov

call (318) 676-7585,

visit the district office at 1525 Fairfield Ave., Suite 668, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101, or,

reach out to the main office in Baton Rouge by calling (225) 342-5513 or (225) 342-0510.

Courreges said John Adams, the assistant commissioner of conservation, sent an advisory to drilling operators in August.

“It is recommended that operators, even those not within the bounds set by Order U-HS, be aware of the potential impacts of their drilling and completion operations, particularly those that create constant noise and/or vibration for periods of more than five to seven days consecutively, and either incorporate sound-attenuation components such as stacked hay bales, constructed sound walls or other means of reducing off-site sound in the planning and construction of sites or have contingency plans to install such sound-reduction measures if requested by nearby property owners and/or local government entities.”

KSLA News 12 called and left messages with both Pine Waves and Goodrich. We have not heard anything back yet.

“First, I want them to mitigate the noise ... and also to mitigate the smell and dust that comes with it,” Moore said.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, several local leaders will host a community town hall meeting regarding the drilling noises.

