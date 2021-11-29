Caddo Commission taps pastor to represent District 6

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners have selected someone to represent District 6 on an interim basis.

And they’ve called for a special election to be held Nov. 8, 2022, for voters to decide who will fill the remainder of former District 6 Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne’s term in office.

Tapped as interim commissioner for District 6 is the Rev. Steffon Jones, who works as a maintenance supervisor at Shreveport Transit Management and serves as senior pastor at New Morning Glory Baptist Temple in Mansfield.

Jones was sworn in immediately after commissioners agreed to his appointment during a special meeting the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 29. He will serve until the special election is decided.

Jones is a graduate of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, and of Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport. He also serves as a member of the Caddo Parish Democratic Executive Committee for District 6.

