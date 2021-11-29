Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Caddo Commission taps pastor to represent District 6

The Rev. Steffon Jones will serve until voters decide a special election Nov. 8, 2022
The Rev. Steffon Jones is a graduate of East Texas Baptist University and Captain Shreve High...
The Rev. Steffon Jones is a graduate of East Texas Baptist University and Captain Shreve High School who works as a maintenance supervisor at Shreveport Transit Management and serves as senior pastor at New Morning Glory Baptist Temple in Mansfield.(Source: Caddo Parish Commission)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners have selected someone to represent District 6 on an interim basis.

And they’ve called for a special election to be held Nov. 8, 2022, for voters to decide who will fill the remainder of former District 6 Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne’s term in office.

Tapped as interim commissioner for District 6 is the Rev. Steffon Jones, who works as a maintenance supervisor at Shreveport Transit Management and serves as senior pastor at New Morning Glory Baptist Temple in Mansfield.

Jones was sworn in immediately after commissioners agreed to his appointment during a special meeting the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 29. He will serve until the special election is decided.

Jones is a graduate of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, and of Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport. He also serves as a member of the Caddo Parish Democratic Executive Committee for District 6.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison Co., Texas
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

(KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Caddo official chipping away at oil, natural gas drilling noise issues
2 Texas residents killed in wreck on I-20 in Webster Parish over Thanksgiving holiday weekend after hitting deer
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 1,169 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19