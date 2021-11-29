Getting Answers
Attorneys see rise in child custody disputes during holidays

Counselor offers advice on how to safely navigate child custody exchanges
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least two men have lost their lives this month as a result of disputes involving child custody.

Shreveport police confirmed Monday, Nov. 29 that a father died after being wounded when a child custody exchange escalated into a shootout outside a Shreveport gas station the previous night. He had multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one to his lower abdomen.

And it was Nov. 16 when 23-year-old Jamar Alexander Norris died after being shot at least twice in his upper body in the 2900 block of Peach Street. Detectives learned that Norris and his estranged girlfriend were arguing over child custody when her father allegedly shot Norris. Authorities have since arrested 55-year-old James Kelly Stubblefield on a charge of second-degree murder.

Today, KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis spoke with an attorney about how often child custody disputes occur.

Davis also was told that attorneys see an uptick in child custody cases during the holidays.

Tune in this evening for advice on how to safely navigate child custody exchanges.

