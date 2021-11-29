Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Analyst expects new COVID variant will drive down gas prices, create ‘turbulence’

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a...
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2.5 cents in the last week.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the advent of a new COVID-19 variant, bringing with it travel restrictions in certain countries, one analyst says American motorists should expect to see gas prices fall.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell 2.5 cents in the last week.

The state average now stands at $3/gallon. That is 7.2 cents less than motorists paid a month ago but $1.18/gallon higher than last year.

The national average fell 3.4 cents in the last week to $3.37 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said Monday that prices were “slowly picking up momentum.”

“With oil’s recent fall and the jury out on a new Covid variant, Omicron, we could be in store for lower prices based on many countries turning back to travel restrictions, limiting oil demand and potentially accelerating the drop in gas prices,” he said.

De Haan also noted that OPEC has delayed its meetings while it awaits more information on Omicron.

“Americans can expect the new variant to push gas prices even lower,” he said. “Beyond the next few weeks, it remains nearly impossible to predict where oil and gas prices will head, though turbulence is guaranteed.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on east Texas hunting lease
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
Man dead after child custody exchange escalates into a shootout
Breaking news
Man in wheelchair dies when he’s hit by an SUV
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
A Bossier Sheriff's Office boat sits at Grice Landing on the east side of the spillway at Lake...
Police believe man was killed in Shreveport then dumped into Lake Bistineau

Latest News

Officers were contacted around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 in regards to a 14-year-old at a...
14-year-old dead in Natchitoches shooting; suspect sought
The announcement was made by Caddo Schools via email. Busses are scheduled to arrive on campus...
Power outage ends school day at Huntington High School
Cpl. Peggy Elzie was fired following an administrative investigation that determined she had...
SPD officer fired following policy violations
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL...
REPORT: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, several others to miss Saints game