Above average start to December; next cold front arrives Saturday

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex! Time to get back to our regularly scheduled program. Even though the weekend just ended, we’re already thinking about this Saturday due to the arrival of our next cold front.

Tonight: the sunsets around 5:09 this evening with temperatures falling to the 50s around 6pm tonight. Clear skies will be back once again with overnight temperatures falling into the low 40s and upper 30s in the northern ArkLaTex.

Tuesday morning will be a bit chilly in the 40s under mostly clear and sunny skies, but the afternoon will warm up above average. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s! Most of the day remains sunny but a few clouds will move in throughout the day.

Wednesday remains nice as well, but there will likely be a few more clouds around this time. Temperatures will be warm again and heat up to the mid 70s in the afternoon. This will be a very nice start to the month of December!

Thursday will be no different from Wednesday. More sunshine with a few passing clouds, and no rain. Temperatures may get a degree or two warmer though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will have a little more cloud cover with not as much sunshine. The rain chances are still low, but I have included a small 10%. A cold front will be approaching and may bring a brief shower during the day. Temperatures will be very warm and get up near 80 degrees!

Late Friday night is when the next best shot of rain will arrive. This will linger into your Saturday morning. There could be a few storms involved as a cold front shifts south over the ArkLaTex.

Saturday will start with those lingering showers with heavy downpours at times. As the morning wears on, the rain will wind down and eventually come to an end in the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 40% for the day. Even when the rain clears out, the clouds will not. So the sunshine will be limited. Temperatures will only heat up to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

