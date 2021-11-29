3 shootings reported within 5 minutes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police responded to reports of three shootings within five minutes Sunday night.

There’s no immediate word on who was shot nor on the nature of their injuries.

Nor has there been any indication on whether the reports might be related.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the first shooting was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. That’s when three police units responded to Silver Pine between Jonathan Lane and Price Lane. That number then grew to at least five units. At least one medic unit responded to a medical emergency at the same location.

Four minutes later, police were summoned to a report of a shooting on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop between Baird Road and Susan Drive. One police unit remains at that location.

The largest police presence is on Linwood Avenue. Seven SPD units initially responded to a shooting on Linwood between Earl and Cox streets that was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday. Shreveport Fire Department dispatched at least one medic unit to a medical emergency at that location.

Police then also received reports of gunfire at 6:54 p.m. on Hobbs Drive between Best Drive and Cerromar Beach Drive and at 7:03 p.m. at East Washington Street at East Cavett Drive.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.