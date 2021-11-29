Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

3 shootings reported within 5 minutes

Police then also received reports of gunfire at 2 different locations
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
(Source: KSLA News 12 file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police responded to reports of three shootings within five minutes Sunday night.

There’s no immediate word on who was shot nor on the nature of their injuries.

Nor has there been any indication on whether the reports might be related.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the first shooting was reported at 6:48 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. That’s when three police units responded to Silver Pine between Jonathan Lane and Price Lane. That number then grew to at least five units. At least one medic unit responded to a medical emergency at the same location.

Four minutes later, police were summoned to a report of a shooting on West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop between Baird Road and Susan Drive. One police unit remains at that location.

The largest police presence is on Linwood Avenue. Seven SPD units initially responded to a shooting on Linwood between Earl and Cox streets that was reported at 6:53 p.m. Sunday. Shreveport Fire Department dispatched at least one medic unit to a medical emergency at that location.

Police then also received reports of gunfire at 6:54 p.m. on Hobbs Drive between Best Drive and Cerromar Beach Drive and at 7:03 p.m. at East Washington Street at East Cavett Drive.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Delvin Fizer, 31
Minden man reported missing by family
Two wrecks on I-20 E leave seven injured
Small Business Saturday encourages community to shop local
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Delvin Fizer, a 31-year-old Minden man who had been reported as missing, was found Nov. 27,...
Missing Webster Parish man located
The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
Authorities release name of 11-year-old who died after being shot on East Texas hunting lease
Girl accidentally shot during hunting trip
Girl accidentally shot during hunting trip