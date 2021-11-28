Getting Answers
Small Business Saturday encourages community to shop local

By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Members of the community went out and shopped local on Small Business Saturday.

Dozens of small businesses set up their display of products for people to browse. There was something for everyone at the event, like jewelry, clothes and food.

One small business owner said she was happy to get the opportunity to show off her products.

“As a small business owner and a single mom, the exposure is fantastic and all of this is for my son. I do this for him so he could have a pretty bright future and start his own business if he wanted to,” said Alexandria Conner, with Taimed Society.

Many small businesses struggled due to the pandemic. This weekend gave shops a chance to better connect with the community.

“It’s been rewarding, it’s been a struggle but we are having a good time doing it. It is a lot of fun and I enjoy being out and meeting people,” said Heather McGehee, owner of McGehee’s Bees and Art Apiary.

