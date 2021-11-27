Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Store owners hope Small Business Saturday will offer boost after impact of pandemic

(KFVS)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are just one day away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It’s almost Small Business Saturday!

Small Business Saturday is a day to pay it forward to local businesses and help the economy. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the event is even more important this year, because some businesses are still struggling to stay afloat from the pandemic.

“It’s so difficult for these businesses, you know it’s tough for small and local anyhow because they are competing with the great wide world. They are competing with Amazon, they are competing with online; they are competing with people who can send stuff the next day and they are competing with COVID,” she said.

At C & C Mercantile and Lighting, owner Lauren Simmons says it’s more than just about the businesses, it’s about putting money back into your community. Reports by Grasshopper say small businesses donate 250 percent more to nonprofits than big box companies.

“If we can get even more love on a special day, it helps us. It helps our economy. We like to put everything back into our city so it’s really helpful for all of us,” she said.

Shopping is not the only thing you can do tomorrow. Here in Shreveport, you have a chance to play Downtown Holiday Shopping Bingo, win prizes, enjoy live music and eat good food.

Reports say that up to 45 percent of retail revenue is made on Small Business Saturday. Shopping local doesn’t just help local businesses thrive, but it also helps our community.

RELATED
Small Business Saturday offering deals, entertainment in downtown Shreveport

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; body identified
Officials respond to Curtis Lane where an 18-wheeler crashed into a home.
Amazon delivery truck crashes into woman’s home in Shreveport
Two wrecks on I-20 E leave seven injured
1 woman dead after one-vehicle crash in Coushatta
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

Community members enjoy Thanksgiving meal with The Salvation Army
Thanksgiving at Montclair Assisted Living Facility
Residents at assisted living facility enjoy Thanksgiving meal together after being apart in 2020
Grambling State University and Southern University's ROTC programs completed the traditional...
KSLA Salutes: Grambling, Southern University ROTC prepare for annual football carry ahead of Bayou Classic
So far, Conner has received over 50 ornaments, some from as far as Florida.
Christmas for Conner: Oil City family holds ornament drive