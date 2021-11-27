Store owners hope Small Business Saturday will offer boost after impact of pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are just one day away from one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It’s almost Small Business Saturday!

Small Business Saturday is a day to pay it forward to local businesses and help the economy. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the event is even more important this year, because some businesses are still struggling to stay afloat from the pandemic.

“It’s so difficult for these businesses, you know it’s tough for small and local anyhow because they are competing with the great wide world. They are competing with Amazon, they are competing with online; they are competing with people who can send stuff the next day and they are competing with COVID,” she said.

At C & C Mercantile and Lighting, owner Lauren Simmons says it’s more than just about the businesses, it’s about putting money back into your community. Reports by Grasshopper say small businesses donate 250 percent more to nonprofits than big box companies.

“If we can get even more love on a special day, it helps us. It helps our economy. We like to put everything back into our city so it’s really helpful for all of us,” she said.

Shopping is not the only thing you can do tomorrow. Here in Shreveport, you have a chance to play Downtown Holiday Shopping Bingo, win prizes, enjoy live music and eat good food.

Reports say that up to 45 percent of retail revenue is made on Small Business Saturday. Shopping local doesn’t just help local businesses thrive, but it also helps our community.

