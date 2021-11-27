Saturday showers but warm and dry next week

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! If you have any plans to catch up on more shopping deals or begin the decorating process, this morning and early afternoon will the best time to do so, but Sunday may be better due to dry weather and slightly warmer temperatures.

Saturday; morning hours are looking mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine, but clouds will move in and take away the sun as an upper level system brings rain in the ArkLaTex. I-30 and southward will see light rain move in from the southwest during the late afternoon and evening hours. Some of the rain will be heavier at times, but overall it looks to remain fairly light. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s because of this. Rain should be completely gone by Sunday morning.

Sunday: most of the rain should already be out of our hair, but may have very few isolated drops early Sunday. Temperatures in the morning wont be near freezing but still pretty chilly in the mid 40s. Highs on Sunday will warm into the mid 60s with still plenty of cloud cover that will decrease through out the day. Sunday nights overnight conditions are looking clear with temperatures in the upper 30s!

Monday and Tuesday the sunny skies make a return! Morning lows start in the upper 30s for Monday and low 40s on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and then low 70s! The warming trend continues throughout the work week. Highs through Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s under dry and sunny skies, but rain may move back in on Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

