ArkLaTex kids showcase their business ideas at Red River Children’s Business Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Children’s Business Fair took place in downtown Shreveport on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Gabriel is 11-years-old and runs Gabriel’s Hot Chocolate.

“I started this cause I like hot chocolate and I thought I would want the world to like hot chocolate, too,” he said.

The “kid”-prenuers got the chance to show off their businesses to the public.

“I make these [sandwiches] all the time at home. I made these just last week for my family and I was like, ‘maybe I can share them with everybody else,’” said Adam, 15, owner of Adam’s Finest Chopped Cheese.

The event was sponsored by the Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, and the MLK Community Development Corporation.

