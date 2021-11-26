Getting Answers
Two wrecks on I-20 E leave seven injured

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials responded to an accident on I-20 East at Hearne Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Traffic was backed up past the Jewella Avenue exit. As a result of the congestion, another wreck occurred on I-20 East at Greenwood Road.

The Shreveport Police Department says the incident on Hearne Avenue involved two cars and a four wheeler. The accident on Greenwood Road involved two cars.

A total of seven people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

