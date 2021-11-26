Single vehicle wreck on LA Hwy 528 claims life of Sibley man

DIXIE INN, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man is dead after a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 528, just west of U.S. Hwy 371.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Initial investigation revealed a 2019 Ford pickup, driven by Floyd Gray II, 58, was traveling east on L.A. Hwy 528, when he left the roadway, traveled through a ditch, became airborne and overturned the vehicle. Gray was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.

He was transported to the Minden Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On the morning of Friday, Nov. 26, Gray succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say they do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash. However, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.