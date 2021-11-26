Getting Answers
Shreveport shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shoppers were out and about this Black Friday, trying to check all the items off their lists.

“We’re out here Black Friday shopping, looking for some more TV’s,” said Trey Ware.

Some people say they are getting a head start on their Christmas shopping.

“We’re just shopping for Christmas and personal things that are on sale,” said Lauren Hoff.

The National Retail Federation said over 158 million people are expected to shop the weekend after Thanksgiving. That’s up nearly 2 million from last year.

“So far we went to Best Buy and got some electronic toys for some family, and we’re at Rack Room Shoes to get some shoes,” said Carrie Parrish.

Parrish said she’s not only shopping for her family, but also for others who are less fortunate.

“We adopt a family in the community for children that are kind of having a tough time, and we want to give them a special Christmas,” she said.

If you didn’t get a chance to shop this Black Friday, you still have until the end of the day. More deals can also be found on Cyber Monday.

