Residents at assisted living facility enjoy Thanksgiving meal together after being apart in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From the decorations to the seating arrangements, staff says the Thanksgiving celebration at Montclair Park Assisted Living facility in Shreveport looks very different compared to 2020.

“We are just thankful we don’t have to eat in our rooms,” said Martha Richardson.

Not only was it a different set up, it was a different experience for residents like 93-year-old Katherine Oliphant.

“Unfortunately, it was rather lonely last year. Of course we had each other and we got through,” she said.

This year, residents are able to spend the holiday surrounded by friends and family. Staples like turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole and much more filled the plates of residents.

Staff held a banquet for those who didn’t leave the facility this year for a variety of reasons, like Oliphant who is from New York.

“I must admit, I would rather be with my family members but they live too far away,” she said.

The distance is what makes events like this much more special, especially for staffers who work hard to bring everything together. Oliphant says she is filled with gratitude.

“It’s nice to be in a place, a comfortable attractive place and beautiful food. There’s a lot to be thankful for,” she said.

