Rain returns for some, but not all, of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain will make a return this weekend, but we’ll still see plenty of stretches of dry weather for any shopping or outdoor decorating that you have planned. Much of next week is looking dry and warmer than average for late November and early December.

We’ll be chilly and dry heading into this evening. Temperatures will gradually fall out of the 50s and into the 40s. Plan on grabbing a warm jacket or sweater if you’re already tired of turkey and headed out for dinner. If you’re hitting a high school football playoff game you’ll want to bundle up even more.

Clouds will increase a bit overnight but we will remain dry. Temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 30s north to low 40s south.

We may pick up a little filtered sunshine first thing Saturday morning, but clouds will thicken to gray skies as we head toward afternoon. Light rain and showers are expected to move in by mid to late afternoon as an upper level storm system moves into the area. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s by early afternoon and may cool a few degrees once rain starts falling.

We’ll stay wet into the evening hours, but rain is expected to taper off by sunrise Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear during the day Sunday with sunshine likely by afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 60s which is about average for this time of year.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up next week hitting the upper 60s to near 70 Monday and Tuesday and into the low to possibly mid 70s the second half of the week. Most of the week looks dry, but a few showers may return again on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

