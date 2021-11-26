Minden man reported missing by family

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Delvin Fizer, 31, has been missing since around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. He is about 5′5 to 5′6 in height and drives a gray Chrysler 300. Fizer was last seen in Minden wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

His family says Fizer served as a Marine for almost 10 years and they are concerned about his struggle with PTSD and other issues.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact MPD at (318) 377-1212 or the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515.

