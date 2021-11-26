Getting Answers
Community members enjoy Thanksgiving meal with The Salvation Army

(KWTX)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army filled a lot of empty bellies on Thursday, Nov. 25, with their annual Thanksgiving meal.

Salvation Army Captain Jamaal Ellis says there is no shortage in giving thanks this year.

”This day takes us to the heart of who we are as a Salvation Army. It’s all about others for us and this is a day where we can just pour into others by feeding them and fellowshipping with them,” he said.

Last year, the organization served 1,135 meals.

Alisa Davis, an airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, helped rally people to lend a hand.

”I think it’s everything. A lot of people go without, especially with us military folks out here, we don’t have a lot of family members here with us so this is like the best way we can give back to the community and spend our Thanksgiving,” she said.

Sammy Mears says Thanksgiving is a special day to him.

”It’s a good time to fellowship together and enjoy time with your friends and family,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

