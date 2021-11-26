A chilly Black Friday shopping day. Rain moves in this weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Friday or Black Friday everyone! After last night’s cold front, the weather turns a bit chilly today and through the weekend. Another storms system will move in on Saturday and bring another shot of rain for a very dry ArkLaTex.

This morning as you head out the door, grab a jacket because temperatures are in the low to upper 30s across the ArkLaTex! A chilly morning turns into a cool afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 50s today. So for any Black Friday shoppers take a jacket out the door and have a safe time. Thankfully there will not be any rain to hinder the shopping season.

Saturday morning another COLD start to the day. Temperatures are in the mid 30s once again with slightly lower 30s I-30 and north. By the afternoon, we’ll warm into the low 60s so not much of a big change. During the evening hours, a low pressure system brings by another shot of rain for the ArkLaTex. So far most of the rain looks to be on the lighter side with some heavier downpours at times. This will help bring an extra boost of cold weather.

Sunday brings about a better day as far as rain is concerned, although rain is very needed for the widespread drought. Dry skies are back for the morning as you head to church or work. Temperatures will still be pretty chilly and in the 30s to 40s. A slightly better warm up is expected with highs in the mid 60s and zero chance for rain.

Monday and Tuesday are looking to be the sunniest days after a couple of cloudy ones. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. It’ll be a nice start to the week as many head back to work and/or school.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.