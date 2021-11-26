Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

1 woman dead after one-vehicle crash in Coushatta

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Police, one woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Hwy 371, just north of U.S. Hwy 71.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. The initial investigation revealed that Constance Cole, 56, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on U.S. Hwy 371 when she exited the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne then impacted the ground.

Cole was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say they do not think impairment is a factor, however, toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Bibb Street.
One man dead following drive-by shooting
Officials respond to Curtis Lane where an 18-wheeler crashed into a home.
Amazon delivery truck crashes into woman’s home in Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a residence in the 6200...
18-year-old shot dead on Southern; body identified
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
She was sent to a Shreveport hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Coroner’s office names woman killed in Sunset Acres hit and run

Latest News

Grambling State University and Southern University's ROTC programs completed the traditional...
KSLA Salutes: Grambling, Southern University ROTC prepare for annual football carry ahead of Bayou Classic
Texarkana shelter serves Thanksgiving meal for those in need
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mayor Perkins holds first State of City address.
Mayor Perkins’ State of the City address to air on KSLA Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m.