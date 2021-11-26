1 woman dead after one-vehicle crash in Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Police, one woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Hwy 371, just north of U.S. Hwy 71.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. The initial investigation revealed that Constance Cole, 56, was driving a 2012 Ford Focus south on U.S. Hwy 371 when she exited the roadway, struck a culvert, became airborne then impacted the ground.

Cole was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say they do not think impairment is a factor, however, toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

