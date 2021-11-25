Wet Thanksgiving morning with more showers possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! As promised showers and storms are currently moving through the northern tier of the ArkLaTex and will continue push south as we go throughout the morning hours. Expect some locally heavy rain and a couple of thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region before we dry out this afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking colder weather both for Black Friday as well as Saturday. In addition to the cooler weather, it is looking more and more likely we could see some showers Saturday evening, especially across the southern tier of the region. But after Saturday night we are expecting sunshine to return Sunday and for it to stick around through at least the middle of next week along with temperatures that should move into the 70s.

We are tracking moderate and heavy rain across the ArkLaTex Thanksgiving morning. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get up this morning to start prepping your Thanksgiving Turkey expect to hear some rain falling outside. There is the potential for a couple of thunderstorms, but nothing will be severe. Rain will persist through the morning hours before clearing out as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day with the warmest weather in the morning with temperatures in the 60s before moving down into the lower 50s by the time you finish Thanksgiving dinner.

As we head into your Black Friday and the rest of the holiday weekend we are tracking much cooler weather for the region. Temperatures will likely bottom out during the morning hours on Black Friday with widespread temperatures in the 30s. For the northern ArkLaTex, when skies are more likely to clear, a freeze is looking more and more likely. Highs Friday afternoon will only move up into the mid-50s as we continue to feel the effects of the cold front. As move to Saturday we are only expecting a slight rebound with our highs around 60. In addition to the cool temperatures we are tracking a developing disturbance that could bring some showers to the southern half of the region during the evening and overnight hours Saturday into Sunday. Once the disturbance moves through we are expecting sunshine and warmer temperatures to begin to return Sunday and heading into next week.

Looking ahead to next week the warming trend that will start Sunday will continue unabated for the ArkLaTex through at least the middle of the week. A product of that warming trend will be likely highs in the 70s by Tuesday along with ample sunshine on tap for the region. Rain chances currently looking very scarce as we head through most of next week.

In the meantime, make sure you stay as you prep your Thanksgiving dinner! Have a great Thanksgiving!

