Texarkana shelter serves Thanksgiving meal for those in need

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter in Texarkana served as a place for the homeless and others in the community to get a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

The annual event was made possible by community volunteers. For the second year, the meal was held outside due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are very appreciative to the community because we could not be able to do this without the community. They donated most of the food. We’ve also received monetary donations, so what we didn’t receive from the community we could go to the store and purchase,” said Jennifer Lacefield.

More than just warm meals were served here. Those attending were also provided with blankets and other warm clothing to help them during the winter months.

