Shreveport-Bossier Mission seeking help delivering Thanksgiving meals

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Volunteers at the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission are helping the less fortunate this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers made nearly 1,000 meals to give to those in need of a hot dinner. They say they’ll deliver the meals early on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24.

The mission said it took them eight hours to put all the meals together.

“All of our donations that come in are from the community. All the green beans, yams and rolls has come in from the community. Every year we put out on Facebook and social media on what we need and people are overwhelmingly grateful and supportive,” said Larry Otwell, with Shreveport-Bossier Mission.

He said they are in need of more volunteers to deliver the meals tomorrow. If you would like to help, the deliveries start at 9 a.m. tomorrow at 901 McNeil Street.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

