Drying out for now, but expect more rain over the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll be drying out through Black Friday, but another wave of wet weather is expected for part of the weekend. A cold front moving through this afternoon will drop our temperatures a bit for a couple of days, but look for more mild weather as we wrap up November and head into December next week.

For the rest of today drizzle will come to an end in most areas. As a cold front passes through temperatures will drop slightly with most of the ArkLaTex stuck in the mid to upper 50s. A few peeks of sunshine are possible north of I-20 this afternoon.

Skies will clear a bit more overnight, although some clouds may hang on south of I-20. Temperatures will turn cold falling into the upper 20s to low 30s around I-30 and in the mid to upper 30s across the remainder of the area.

If you’re planning on doing some Black Friday shopping make sure you’re dressed warm enough. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but temperatures will stay cool through the day only reaching the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.

Another weather maker is expected over the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday with some light rain or showers coming in during the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm to around 60 after starting off in the 30s Saturday morning. The chance of rain is up to 50%.

We’ll stay wet through Saturday evening, especially south of I-30, but rain will begin tapering off overnight with dry weather everywhere by sunrise Sunday. Clouds will be on the decrease through the day Sunday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. If you’re doing any outdoor decorating this weekend Saturday morning and all day Sunday will give you the best weather for it.

As we head into next week temperatures will warm back up a little more with highs around 70 again toward midweek. The weather pattern looks quiet with only a few passing clouds mixed in with sunshine. Much, if not all, of next week will likely turn out dry.

Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

