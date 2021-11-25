Christmas for Conner: Oil City family holds ornament drive

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) - The season of giving is upon us, and that sentiment is proving to be true for one Oil City boy who loves Christmas, particularly, Christmas ornaments.

Conner Hartzo has to stay home for Thanksgiving, Christmas and his birthday, after doctors diagnosed him with GAND, a rare disorder that affects the way his brain develops and weakens his immune system.

Since he had to say home, his mom Mindy came up with an idea.

“We want to make his room a winter wonderland and thought maybe ornaments would be a great idea,” she said.

Hartzo put the word out to her community that she was holding an ornament drive for Conner, and their neighbors delivered.

“When he got those first ornaments and his eyes lit up I knew it was a good idea.”

Word of the ornament drive spread, and Conner has now received over 50 ornaments, some from as far as Florida.

“When he opens another package with an ornament, it is such a pure, genuine innocent joy,” Mindy said. “It’s like his pain and breathing is gone for five or 10 minutes. I capture it in as many videos and pictures as I can because I don’t know how long that’s going to last.”

She says she can’t thank everyone enough for bringing so much happiness to her home this holiday season.

Connor still has a long and difficult medical journey ahead and is currently awaiting his lungs to heal enough to undergo a major surgery in April. The Hartzos thank everyone for their prayers and support.

If you are interested in giving an ornament to Conner, they can be dropped off at Oil City Town Hall Monday through Friday, or mailed to 10027 Ferry Lake Road, Oil City, LA 71061.

