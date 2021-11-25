Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Christmas for Conner: Oil City family holds ornament drive

So far, Conner has received over 50 ornaments, some from as far as Florida.
So far, Conner has received over 50 ornaments, some from as far as Florida.(Mindy Hartzo)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) - The season of giving is upon us, and that sentiment is proving to be true for one Oil City boy who loves Christmas, particularly, Christmas ornaments.

Conner Hartzo has to stay home for Thanksgiving, Christmas and his birthday, after doctors diagnosed him with GAND, a rare disorder that affects the way his brain develops and weakens his immune system.

Since he had to say home, his mom Mindy came up with an idea.

“We want to make his room a winter wonderland and thought maybe ornaments would be a great idea,” she said.

Hartzo put the word out to her community that she was holding an ornament drive for Conner, and their neighbors delivered.

“When he got those first ornaments and his eyes lit up I knew it was a good idea.”

Word of the ornament drive spread, and Conner has now received over 50 ornaments, some from as far as Florida.

“When he opens another package with an ornament, it is such a pure, genuine innocent joy,” Mindy said. “It’s like his pain and breathing is gone for five or 10 minutes. I capture it in as many videos and pictures as I can because I don’t know how long that’s going to last.”

She says she can’t thank everyone enough for bringing so much happiness to her home this holiday season.

Connor still has a long and difficult medical journey ahead and is currently awaiting his lungs to heal enough to undergo a major surgery in April. The Hartzos thank everyone for their prayers and support.

If you are interested in giving an ornament to Conner, they can be dropped off at Oil City Town Hall Monday through Friday, or mailed to 10027 Ferry Lake Road, Oil City, LA 71061.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Bibb Street.
One man dead following drive-by shooting
Some apartment complex tenants claim they’re being coerced into renewing their leases now
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport

Latest News

Shreveport-Bossier Mission seeking help delivering Thanksgiving meals
The City of Marshall prepares for Wonderland of Lights.
Wonderland of Lights kicks off holiday season in Marshall
The Master's Mission ministry group was delivering supplies to children in Mexico when their...
Ministry group’s trailer catches fire while delivering supplies to children in Mexico
bell ringer
RING A BELL: Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign