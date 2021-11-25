Amazon delivery truck crashes into woman’s home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a woman’s home.

The incident occurred on Curtis Lane, on the south side of I-20 in Shreveport.

Officials say the 18-wheeler blew a tire while on the eastbound side of I-20. The driver then headed toward Curtis Lane and crashed into the home.

The homeowner had just arrived to the house minutes before the truck crashed into her car, sent it into her house and another home nearby.

No one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.