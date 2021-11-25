Getting Answers
Amazon delivery truck crashes into woman’s home in Shreveport

Officials respond to Curtis Lane where an 18-wheeler crashed into a home.
Officials respond to Curtis Lane where an 18-wheeler crashed into a home.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck crashed into a woman’s home.

The incident occurred on Curtis Lane, on the south side of I-20 in Shreveport.

Officials say the 18-wheeler blew a tire while on the eastbound side of I-20. The driver then headed toward Curtis Lane and crashed into the home.

The homeowner had just arrived to the house minutes before the truck crashed into her car, sent it into her house and another home nearby.

No one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

