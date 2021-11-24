Wonderland of Lights kicks off holiday season in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Like the backdrop of a Hallmark movie, one ArkLaTex town will soon be draped in lights.

The Wonderland of Lights in Marshall kicks off their holiday season on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

You have a chance to see the lights until Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to see the annual lighting ceremony at the courthouse in downtown Marshall.

