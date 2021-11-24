Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Wonderland of Lights kicks off holiday season in Marshall

The City of Marshall prepares for Wonderland of Lights.
The City of Marshall prepares for Wonderland of Lights.(KLTV)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Like the backdrop of a Hallmark movie, one ArkLaTex town will soon be draped in lights.

The Wonderland of Lights in Marshall kicks off their holiday season on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

You have a chance to see the lights until Saturday, Dec. 18.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to see the annual lighting ceremony at the courthouse in downtown Marshall.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Bibb Street.
One man dead following drive-by shooting
Some apartment complex tenants claim they’re being coerced into renewing their leases now
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport

Latest News

The Master's Mission ministry group was delivering supplies to children in Mexico when their...
Ministry group’s trailer catches fire while delivering supplies to children in Mexico
bell ringer
RING A BELL: Salvation Army looking for volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign
(Source Wonderland of Lights)
Wonderland of Lights to kick off on Nov. 24
Locally, the Salvation Army is working to raise over $165,000, funds that directly affect what...
‘It’s up to us’: Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign