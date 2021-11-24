Wonderland of Lights to kick off on Nov. 24

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Just before December arrives, Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights will begin on Nov. 24.

The events will kick off at 5 p.m. with the courthouse lighting ceremony. Below is the list of scheduled events.

Nov. 27 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.): Wassail Walk on Main Street

Dec. 4 (6 p.m.) Christmas Parade

Dec. 4 (1 p.m.): “The Grinch” movie at Memorial City Hall

Dec. 5 (3 p.m.): “A Christmas Carol” at Memorial City Hall

Dec. 5 (5 p.m.): ETBU Tigers on Ice

Dec. 11 (5 p.m.): Christmas Car Show

Dec. 16 (6 p.m.): Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run

Dec. 18 (10 a.m.): Outdoor Christmas Market

Dec. 18 (11 a.m.): Wonderland of Sites

Dec. 18 (11 a.m.): Ugly Sweater Dog Walk

The schedule is subject to change depending on inclement weather and additional events added.

For more information, visit the city’s website here.

