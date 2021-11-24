Wonderland of Lights to kick off on Nov. 24
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Just before December arrives, Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights will begin on Nov. 24.
The events will kick off at 5 p.m. with the courthouse lighting ceremony. Below is the list of scheduled events.
- Nov. 27 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.): Wassail Walk on Main Street
- Dec. 4 (6 p.m.) Christmas Parade
- Dec. 4 (1 p.m.): “The Grinch” movie at Memorial City Hall
- Dec. 5 (3 p.m.): “A Christmas Carol” at Memorial City Hall
- Dec. 5 (5 p.m.): ETBU Tigers on Ice
- Dec. 11 (5 p.m.): Christmas Car Show
- Dec. 16 (6 p.m.): Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run
- Dec. 18 (10 a.m.): Outdoor Christmas Market
- Dec. 18 (11 a.m.): Wonderland of Sites
- Dec. 18 (11 a.m.): Ugly Sweater Dog Walk
The schedule is subject to change depending on inclement weather and additional events added.
For more information, visit the city’s website here.
