Wonderland of Lights to kick off on Nov. 24

(Source Wonderland of Lights)
(Source Wonderland of Lights)
By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Just before December arrives, Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights will begin on Nov. 24.

The events will kick off at 5 p.m. with the courthouse lighting ceremony. Below is the list of scheduled events.

  • Nov. 27 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.): Wassail Walk on Main Street
  • Dec. 4 (6 p.m.) Christmas Parade
  • Dec. 4 (1 p.m.): “The Grinch” movie at Memorial City Hall
  • Dec. 5  (3 p.m.): “A Christmas Carol” at Memorial City Hall
  • Dec. 5 (5 p.m.): ETBU Tigers on Ice
  • Dec. 11 (5 p.m.):  Christmas Car Show
  • Dec. 16 (6 p.m.): Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run
  • Dec. 18 (10 a.m.): Outdoor Christmas Market
  • Dec. 18 (11 a.m.): Wonderland of Sites
  • Dec. 18 (11 a.m.): Ugly Sweater Dog Walk

The schedule is subject to change depending on inclement weather and additional events added.

For more information, visit the city’s website here.

