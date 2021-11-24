Getting Answers
Wet start to Thanksgiving Day

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain is back to start off Thanksgiving Day, but it won’t rain the entire day. We’ll turn cooler on Black Friday with a few more showers possible at the start of the weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase into this evening. Temperatures will remain mild, only gradually falling back into the 60s. We should stay dry for any last minute shopping for Thanksgiving dinner.

Overnight we’ll start to see some showers arrive around the I-30 corridor by midnight. Rain will spread south toward I-20 through daybreak Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild tonight, only falling back into the low to mid 60s in most areas.

Thanksgiving will begin wet with scattered areas of rain and showers likely through the morning hours. A brief downpour and rumble of thunder is possible, but we’re not anticipating any severe weather. Rain will already be tapering off for all but northwest Louisiana by midday with a quick end to the showers by midafternoon just about everywhere.

After starting in the 60s in the morning, many of us will cool back into the 50s by afternoon as a cold front brings in some chillier air to close out the week.

We are looking dry for Black Friday shopping, but be sure to dress warmly. We’ll start off in the 30s in the morning as stores open. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks a little warmer with temperatures getting back into the 60s. Saturday looks mainly cloudy and we may sneak in a few showers or spots of light rain later in the day. Sunday is looking sunny and dry.

More mild weather is looking likely as we wrap up November and head into December. Temperatures next week will be mostly in the 60s and 70s with a mainly dry forecast expected.

Have a wonderful rest of your Wednesday!

