Warm Wednesday followed by wet Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the busiest travel day of the year we are tracking another dry and comfortable day ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the low to mid-70s along with increasing cloud cover ahead of the cold front. That cold front will roll through during the morning hours on your Thanksgiving bringing rain early and cooler temperatures later in the day. Temperatures will bottom out on Black Friday with highs that will only get into the upper 50s across the region. As for the weekend and into next week temperatures will slowly rise until we potentially return to the low 70s as we get ready to kick off December.

We are tracking wet weather across the ArkLaTex during the morning hours for Thanksgiving. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning all you will need is a light jacket as temperatures are warming compared to what we saw Tuesday. As we go throughout the day clouds will be on the increase, but we are still expecting high temperatures to be significantly above average with highs that could get into the mid-70s for some in the ArkLaTex. During the evening hours showers will begin to flareup across northern tier of the ArkLaTex and will begin to move south overnight.

The bulk of the wet weather though will move through during the morning hours on your Thanksgiving. The scattered showers during the evening hours Wednesday will consolidate into a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region Thanksgiving morning. While there is the potential for some locally heavy rain we do not anticipate any severe weather at this time. The wet weather should start to clear out during the afternoon and that’s when our temperatures will really start to fall for the ArkLaTex. After starting in the 60s in the morning Thanksgiving we should be dipping down in the 30s as you wake up for Black Friday. While we will be dry for Black Friday temperatures will be stuck in the 50s along with some persistent cloud cover.

Persistent cloud cover is something that your should expect as we go through the weekend as well thanks to an upper level low to our west. The good news is that we are tracking temperatures that will be on the upswing with highs in the mid-60s Saturday followed by the upper 60s on Sunday. As we turn the page to next week 70s are likely along with more sunshine as we head into December.

In the meantime, get ready a wet Thanksgiving! Have a great Wednesday!

