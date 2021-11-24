Shreveport Regional Airport seeing more holiday travelers compared to 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The day before Thanksgiving is a busy day for travel, particularly at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Dozens of people can be seen arriving and departing at the airport on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Airport leaders said they have seen more travelers flying this year compared to this time last year.

“This year is far busier than it was last year. We’re up about 40 percent over 2020 numbers. Again, there was a much reduced capacity in 2020 compared to this year, but even still the numbers this year are right on par with 2020 numbers, which we’re very thankful for,” said Mark Crawford, marketing director for the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Along with Thanksgiving, experts say the busiest travel times are Christmas and summer.

