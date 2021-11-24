SCAM ALERT: SPD warns residents of water services scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is warning residents of a scam where people are threatened to pay up or have their water service disconnected.

“No legitimate utility company will ever come to your home and request cash to prevent disconnection,” reads a news release from SPD.

So far, there has only been one reported incident like this.

“Please help us spread the word to prevent someone from falling victim to this sort of scam,” the release reads.

Police are asking that anyone who is approached with that type of request to please call the Shreveport Police Department immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.

