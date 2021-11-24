Getting Answers
Ministry group’s trailer catches fire while delivering supplies to children in Mexico

The Master's Mission ministry group was delivering supplies to children in Mexico when their...
The Master's Mission ministry group was delivering supplies to children in Mexico when their trailer caught fire.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - A Christian ministry group from South Carolina, The Master’s Mission, was passing through on I-20 on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 23, when their trailer caught fire in Greenwood.

The group was on their way to Mexico, with shoe boxes full of toiletries and other supplies for children.

Many volunteers, along with Caddo Fire District 3, are helping them salvage what they can. Almost half of their 3,000 boxes were damaged or destroyed by the fire.

There is still no word of what caused the trailer to catch fire. The group says they plan to head out on Thursday, Nov. 25.

