Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Hero of the Day
Advertisement

Law enforcement prepping for heavy holiday travel

(KY3)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Thursday, Nov. 25 is Thanksgiving, but travel on the nation’s roads had already begun.

Arkansas State Trooper Dale Young began patrolling area roads and highways at 6 a.m. Wednesday. He says by mid-morning, the traffic pattern was set.

“We have already seen an increase in traffic and we expect it to increase more throughout the day,” said Young.

AAA estimates over 53 million people will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, with a large portion traveling by motor vehicle.

Interstate 30 is a major road for traffic in Ark. and Texas. Law enforcement agencies in both states are geared up for the holiday.

“We are looking for the violations of speeding, making sure people use their seatbelts. The move over and slow down laws, and all of the other major infractions that contribute to our crashes,” said Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Area highway officials say they expect the heavy traffic to continue through Sunday. Law enforcement says they will be vigilant through the end of the year.

“We are not out here just to write tickets, but to slow people down and try to make them rive safe and make it home to their families,” said Young.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Bibb Street.
One man dead following drive-by shooting
Some apartment complex tenants claim they’re being coerced into renewing their leases now
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
Police responded to reports of a shooting on Alda Street on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
61-year-old man dead after shooting in his yard off MLK Drive in north Shreveport

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Texarkana airport sees more Thanksgiving travelers, adds flights
Texarkana airport sees more Thanksgiving travelers, adds flights
Check your car before you hit the road then follow these tips for holiday travel
Check your car before you hit the road then follow these tips for holiday travel
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex