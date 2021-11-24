Law enforcement prepping for heavy holiday travel

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Thursday, Nov. 25 is Thanksgiving, but travel on the nation’s roads had already begun.

Arkansas State Trooper Dale Young began patrolling area roads and highways at 6 a.m. Wednesday. He says by mid-morning, the traffic pattern was set.

“We have already seen an increase in traffic and we expect it to increase more throughout the day,” said Young.

AAA estimates over 53 million people will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, with a large portion traveling by motor vehicle.

Interstate 30 is a major road for traffic in Ark. and Texas. Law enforcement agencies in both states are geared up for the holiday.

“We are looking for the violations of speeding, making sure people use their seatbelts. The move over and slow down laws, and all of the other major infractions that contribute to our crashes,” said Sgt. Gregg Williams with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Area highway officials say they expect the heavy traffic to continue through Sunday. Law enforcement says they will be vigilant through the end of the year.

“We are not out here just to write tickets, but to slow people down and try to make them rive safe and make it home to their families,” said Young.

