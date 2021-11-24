‘It’s up to us’: Volunteers needed for Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle’ campaign

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s one of the most familiar noises of the holidays: the jingle of the Salvation Army outside of stores across the country.

However, that nostalgic sound seems to be becoming fainter this year, as fewer people are volunteering to ring the bell to help encourage donations for the nonprofit.

“It is a challenge, it is a challenge because I always say the Salvation Army belongs to the community,” said Cpt. Jamaal Ellis, who leads the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana. “It’s up to us as a community to come alongside the people that need us.”

Locally, the Salvation Army is working to raise over $165,000, funds that directly affect what services the organization is able to provide during the next year. According to the Salvation Army, that fundraising goal has increased due to a heightened need from COVID-19.

“When you think about all the things the Salvation Army does throughout the year, a lot of that is generated through our bell-ringing campaign,” Ellis explained.

If you want to donate time or money, here’s how:

Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Red Kettle

Donate digitally or become a fundraiser at our online kettle: www.shreveportkettle.org

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specify the amount

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555

Donate physical gifts in bulk, call 318-424-3200 to ask for pressing needs

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through our Angel Tree program.

Join us by volunteering to ring a bell at our Red Kettle. Make it fun by competing against friends, groups, or business locations. To volunteer, please call 318-424-3200 ext. 23 and ask for Scott

A sustaining gift of $25 a month could be the difference between a family staying in their home or falling under the poverty line and living on the streets.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.