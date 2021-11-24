Getting Answers
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for life in hospital

Police respond to shooting on Bibb Street.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Bibb Street in the Werner Park neighborhood.

Officials say a man was outside working on his car when someone drove by and shot him. He was initially taken to Willis-Knighton Medical Center, but has since been transported to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Police have not released a vehicle description or any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

