Coroner’s office names woman killed in Sunset Acres hit and run

By Alex Onken
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has named the woman who died following a hit and run crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood on Monday, Nov. 22.

Brenda Faye Solomon, 65, of Shreveport was injured in a multi-vehicle crash around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of W. 70th and Suntan Streets.

She was sent to a Shreveport hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy will be performed. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

